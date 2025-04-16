Another tornado confirmed from early April storms in Warren, Montgomery counties

Almost two weeks after thunderstorms rolled across the area early this month, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed another tornado from the weather system struck Warren and Montgomery counties.

That makes a total of five tornadoes during the week of March 30-April 5.

The NWS rated this tornado as an EF0, with estimated peak winds of 80 mph and a maximum path width of 200 yards.

A damage survey found that the tornado touched down just east of Ohio 48 north of E. Lytle 5 Points Road at about 12:58 a.m., lifting up just three minutes later near Nutt and Clyo roads.

The majority of the damage the NWS reported was to trees being uprooted or damaged, though some homes along the tornado’s path also sustained minor siding damage.

An EF0 tornado is the lowest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale, and produces estimated winds of 65 to 85 mph.

Surveys of the damage following the storm systems on March 30 and April 3 has been ongoing, with the NWS confirming three tornadoes in Butler and Warren counties soon after the March 30 storms, and another tornado from the April 3 storms in Warren County last week.

Each of those tornadoes were rated at EF0.

