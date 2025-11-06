Anti-Islam message shared on Bellbrook councilwoman-elect campaign Facebook page; says account was hacked

The post has since been deleted from the Citizens for Bellbrook page.

Wright made a second post on her campaign Facebook page Thursday morning saying her account had been hacked and she had contacted her attorney.

“A post was made that I did not create, authorize, or share. I have not yet seen the post myself, but I want to be absolutely clear — I did not post anything derogatory or offensive about anyone," Wright wrote. “To anyone who may have seen or been hurt by the unauthorized post, I sincerely apologize for the confusion or concern it may have caused.”

Wright was elected to one of three seats on Bellbrook City Council on Tuesday, unofficial final results from the Greene County Board of Elections show. She received the third-highest number of votes, with only 15 votes greater than the fourth-place candidate, Jenn Leclaire.

The original post is headlined “The Path of Islam is always the same,” followed by nine “steps” to creating an Islamic nation. The post concludes with “If we continue on this path, Europe will be next to fall...then America?”

Neighboring Sugarcreek Twp. is home to the Al-Huda mosque of the Islamic Society of Greater Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Wright for additional comment.

“As your Bellbrook Councilperson-Elect, I am committed to serving our entire community with fairness, integrity, and respect,” Wright continued. “My long record of service in Greene County reflects that commitment. I value and support all people in our community and will continue to do so.”