ARC reminds pet owners to prepare before Independence Day

At cookouts, ARC said there are two possible hazards: toxic foods and summer heat.

Many cookout staples like onions, chocolate, grapes and alcohol are toxic to pets, so the organization said to keep all food and trash out of reach and remind guests not to feed pets scraps from the table.

Pets can also be vulnerable to summer heat, so ARC advised to provide fresh, cool water and accessible shade, avoid hot pavement that can burn paws and never leave a pet unattended in a parked car.

Finally, ARC advised pet owners to plan ahead for emergencies by updating the pet’s licenses and microchip information, as well as prepare a pet-specific first aid kit, know your vet’s phone number and know the information of the closest 24-hour emergency vet clinic.