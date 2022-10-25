Are Social Security, other benefits keeping up with inflation? 4 takeaways from our reporting

3. Social Security losing buying power

Area seniors say Social Security is a vital benefit, but the Senior Citizens League earlier this year said that Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power since 2000.

4. Price of groceries particular problem

Food prices went up an average 11.2% year-over-year from September 2021 to this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This has some area agencies worried about increasing food insecurity.

