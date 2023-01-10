Are you a die-hard Bengals fan? We want to hear from you

Are you an devoted, longtime Cincinnati Bengals fan who is ecstatic to see the team heading into the playoffs once again following another winning season?
We want to hear from you.
Please fill out our form below and let us know some basic information, what makes you such a big Bengals fan and where you’ll be watching Cincinnati (12-4) battle Baltimore (10-7) Sunday in a Wild Card playoff game.
In Other News
1
Task force to address increase in local behavioral health issues
2
Tipp City school threat clarified; student will not face charges
3
Reps. Turner, Jordan raise questions, seek info on possible Biden...
4
Oakwood approves three-year deal with union; top annual wage hike 4.25%
5
Cincinnati Zoo’s tamandua pup dies days after birth
About the Author