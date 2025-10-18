Are you impacted by the federal shutdown? We want to hear from you

A sign on Springfield Street on Thursday, Oct. 2 displayed a message alerting visitors the National Museum of the United States Air Force is closed. The museum is closed due to the federal government shutdown. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

22 minutes ago
We know from our previous reporting that federal, civilian employment makes up a huge share of our local workforce. And as the shutdown drags on, many of them aren’t getting paid.

This affects not just local families, but sends ripple effects through our local economy.

Meanwhile, access to important government services is limited. Everything from Social Security to air travel, local tourism, and much more face possible restrictions.

If you are impacted by the shutdown, we would like to hear from you. Please fill out our survey below.

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.