Area children meet with local law enforcement for summer camp

16 minutes ago

On Wednesday, more than 80 children met with local law enforcement and the regional SWAT force to see a SWAT truck and run an obstacle course wearing police vests and carrying a riot shield and battering ram.

The event is part of Police and Youth Together, a week-long day camp for children ages 10 to 13 hosted by the nonprofit National Conference for Community & Justice of Greater Dayton along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

The camp runs through the end of the week at the Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Hall on Powell Road.

NCCJ said on its website that the camp is meant to build bridges between police, youths and their families, as well as teach the children leadership skills like how to accept differences and disagree respectfully.

It added that the camp also includes outdoor games like the obstacle course, as well as art projects and crafts to encourage a positive relationship between the children and law enforcement.

