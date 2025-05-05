Area high school graduation dates set

May 13 — Greene County Career Center, 7 p.m. at the Nutter Center

May 14 — Cedar Cliff High School, 7 p.m. Cedarville University

May 15 — Jefferson Twp. High School, 6 p.m. at the gym; Preble Shawnee, 8:30 p.m. at the high school; Stebbins High School, 7 p.m., Nutter Center; Warren County Career Center, 7 p.m. at UD Arena.

May 16 — Carroll High School, 7 p.m., Trent Arena; Greeneview Local, 7 p.m. Cedarville University; Miami Valley Career Tech Center, 6:30 p.m. at UD Arena.

May 17 — Alter High School 9 a.m., Trent Arena, Beavercreek High School, 9 a.m., Nutter Center; Bellbrook High School, 1 p.m. at the stadium; Miamisburg High School, 10 a.m., at the football field; Springboro, 11 a.m., UD Arena.

May 18 — Bethel High School, 5 p.m., Hobart Arena, Brookville, 3:30 p.m. at the high school; Franklin, 2 p.m., UD Arena; Newton, 2 p.m., high school gym; Northmont, 1 p.m., Nutter Center; Vandalia-Butler, 1:30 p.m., at the high school, Wayne Local, 2 p.m., at the high school.

May 19 — Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m., UD Arena.

May 20 — Belmont High School, 8 p.m., UD Arena: Thurgood Marshall High School, UD Arena, 6 p.m.; Trotwood Madison, 7 p.m., Nutter Center.

May 21 — Dunbar High School, 6 p.m., UD Arena; Meadowdale High School, 8 p.m., UD Arena; Mound Street Academy, 4 p.m., UD Arena; Xenia High School, 7 p.m., Nutter Center.

May 22 — Bishop Fenwick, 6:30 p.m., at the high school; Horizon Science Academy, 6 p.m., The Mandalay; Kettering-Fairmont, 7 p.m., UD Arena; Legacy Christian, 7 p.m., First Baptist Kettering; Upper Valley Career Center, 7 p.m., Hobart Arena; Yellow Springs, 7 p.m., at the high school.

May 23 — Dayton Christian School, Southbrook Church, 7 p.m.; Fairborn High School, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Miami East, 7:30 p.m., Hobart Arena; Milton Union, 6 p.m., at the high school; Piqua, 8 p.m., at the football stadium; Ponitz, 8 p.m. UD Arena; Stivers School for the Arts, 6 p.m., UD Arena; The Miami Valley School, 1 p.m., Dayton Masonic Center.

May 24 — Bradford, 2:30 p.m. at the high school gym; Centerville, 9 a.m., Nutter Center; Lebanon, 10 a.m., UD Arena; National Trail, 6:30 p.m., at the high school; Tippecanoe High School, 7 p.m., Hobart Arena; Troy Christian, 3 p.m., Arbogast Performing Arts Center; Troy High School, 10:30 a.m., Hobart Arena.

May 25 — Covington, 2 p.m. Hobart Arena; Spring Valley, 10 a.m. at the school; Wayne High School, 2 p.m., Nutter Center.

May 27 — DECA, 6 p.m., Sinclair Community College; Oakwood, 7 p.m. UD Arena; Valley View 7 p.m., Southbrook Church.

May 29 — Carlisle, 7 p.m. at the high school; Twin Valley South, 7 p.m., football field; West Carrollton, 7:30 p.m., UD Arena.

May 30 – Dixie High School, Southbrook Church, 7 p.m.; Northridge, 8 p.m., at the stadium; Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m., Spitzer Stadium.

May 31 – Eaton, 6:30 p.m., at the football field.