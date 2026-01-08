Area I Court moving from Oxford to Hamilton: What Miami University students should know

The new location previously housed the City of Hamilton Municipal Court, which moved to Hanover Street in January 2024. The relocation of Area I Court is expected to take place on or shortly after March 31, Gmoser said.

“The relocation effort will not be without challenges for the uninformed, so it is imperative to assist the transition with the many transportation details available,” Gmoser said in the letter.

The Butler County Area Courts handle most of the misdemeanor and traffic cases, as well as domestic violence cases, OVI (Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated) cases and civil actions up to $15,000 that arise in their respective geographic jurisdictions, according to the court website.

Butler County Area I Court gets the bulk of its “business” from Miami University students and it does have the lowest case count of the three. This news outlet reported last summer that there were 1,456 filed in Area I in the last five years, compared to 2,667 in Area II and 2,109 in the West Chester Twp. location.

Gmoser said transportation options between Oxford and Hamilton include the Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA), which offers free weekday service from approximately 5:40 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. with buses running about every 50 minutes.

Pick-up points in Oxford include Chestnut and Arrowhead, Oak and Harris, Oak and Spring, Miami Station C, Indian Trace South, Southpoint Parkway at Ironwood Drive, Southpoint Parkway at Cottonwood Drive, Porter Hall, Richard Hall and Stanton Hall.

The closest drop-off point to the Government Services Center is Market Street between Second and Third streets.

For curb-to-curb service, BGo provides rides similar to Uber or Lyft for $5 each way, cash only. Trips can be scheduled up to seven days in advance by calling 513-785-5237.

Parking at the Government Services Center is available in its garage, accessible from Court Street. The first 30 minutes are free, followed by a rate of $1 per hour with a maximum of $8.

Pay stations are located on the first garage floor for cash or card and on the second building floor for card only.

Additional parking options include the George McDulin Memorial Parking Garage, which offers two hours free, and on-street meters downtown, payable by coins, credit card or the Passport Parking app.