Arrest made, victim stable after shooting, crash in Dayton

Dayton police have provided an update on a shooting and crash from early April 1.
Dayton Lt. Eric Sheldon said that they arrested the 36-year-old man on Monday after using “available technology” as part of an extensive investigation.
The lieutenant said that the man is currently on parole and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail ahead of charges being presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Sheldon added that the victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was stable.
At about 1:15 a.m. on April 1, Dayton police responded to a shooting report at East Fourth and South Main streets and found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle. Medics took him to an area hospital.
