Arrest warrant issued for Dayton shooting suspect

A 41-year-old Dayton man is accused of shooting another man in the leg last week in Dayton.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday through Dayton Municipal Court for James Leland Campbell.
A gunshot victim found laying in the street Oct. 14 in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street said Campbell fired a handgun at him two times while he was walking home.
The gunshot victim told police that Campbell shot his right leg while he was running away. The bullet struck him in the right thigh and broke his femur, the man told police, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in court.
Campbell is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons while under disability because a previous felonious assault conviction in Greene County bars him from possessing a gun.