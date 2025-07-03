ArriveSafe offering free rides in Montgomery County for Fourth of July weekend

Residents can scan the QR code to get a free Uber ride home worth up to $20. The vouchers are available from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Since I first announced ArriveSafe in 2007, the program has provided over 21,000 free rides home,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “This weekend, we celebrate our freedoms. Don’t risk yours by driving impaired.”

So far this year there have been 18 fatal crashes in Montgomery, including six that were OVI-related, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Heck warned law enforcement officers will be looking for impaired drivers over the Fourth of July weekend.

“If you get pulled over and are found to be under the influence, you will be arrested and you will go to jail,” the prosecutor’s office said.