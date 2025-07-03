ArriveSafe offering free rides in Montgomery County for Fourth of July weekend

Breaking: Life-threatening injuries reported after vehicle hits person in truck bed in Xenia

FILE PHOTO: Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Montgomery County residents planning to drink alcohol over the Fourth of July weekend can get a free safe ride home using ArriveSafe.

The program is the result of a partnership between the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Heidelberg Distributing Company/Budweiser and Key-Ads.

Residents can scan the QR code to get a free Uber ride home worth up to $20. The vouchers are available from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Montgomery County residents can scan the QR code for a free Uber ride of up to $20 between 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025 through 6 a.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, as part of the ArriveSafe program.

“Since I first announced ArriveSafe in 2007, the program has provided over 21,000 free rides home,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “This weekend, we celebrate our freedoms. Don’t risk yours by driving impaired.”

So far this year there have been 18 fatal crashes in Montgomery, including six that were OVI-related, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Heck warned law enforcement officers will be looking for impaired drivers over the Fourth of July weekend.

“If you get pulled over and are found to be under the influence, you will be arrested and you will go to jail,” the prosecutor’s office said.

