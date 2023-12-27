ArriveSafe offers free Uber rides to Montgomery County residents over New Year’s weekend

The program offers a free Uber ride of up to $25 for Montgomery County residents to encourage people to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

ArriveSafe starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and ends at 6 a.m. Jan. 2.

“We made it through Christmas so I would encourage everyone to start the new year out right,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “If your New Year’s holiday is going to involve alcohol — which many will — then I encourage you to take advantage and use ArriveSafe to get yourself home.”

To use the program, Montgomery County residents can scan the ArriveSafe QR code at www.mcpo.com to add a voucher to their Uber account.

“This year, Ohio has had nearly 10,000 OVI-related traffic crashes, which sadly took the lives of over 500 people,” he said “Here in Montgomery County, we have had over 460 OVI-related traffic crashes that took the lives of nearly 40 motorists. We can do better! Have a designated driver or use ArriveSafe to get a free Uber ride home.”

Since ArriveSafe launched in 2007, the program has provided 11,700 free rides home, Heck added.

He encouraged people to make a plan for a safe ride home before drinking or starting to celebrate the new year.

“Do you want to start the new year off by going to jail in the back seat of a cruiser or worse yet, landing in the hospital or landing in the morgue?” he said. “Make it simple. Keep it safe for yourself and everyone in the community.”