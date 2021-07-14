As concern for delta variant rises, Montgomery County plans vaccine clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has planned several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The clinics come as state officials on Wednesday raised concern about the spread of the delta variant and the need for more Ohioans to get vaccinated.
Here are the upcoming clinics:
- Thursday, July 15, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Haines Children’s Center 3304 N. Main St., Dayton OH 45405
- Friday, July 16, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Boys and Girls Club 1828 W Stewart St., Dayton, OH 45417
- Saturday, July 17, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Montgomery County Fair 645 Infirmary Rd. Dayton, OH
- Saturday, July 17, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Greater Edgemont Community Coalition for the Miami Valley Urban League 911 Miami Chapel, Dayton, OH 45417
- Monday, July 19, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Job Center 605 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404
- Tuesday, July 20, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Valley Street Pentecostal Holiness 605 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404
- Wednesday, July 21, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Haines Children’s Center 3304 N. Main St., Dayton OH 45405
- Saturday, July 24, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Walk-ins are Welcome Dakota Center Block Party 33 Barnett St Dayton 45402