As many as three injured in crash on Montgomery/Miami county line

As many as three people were injured in a crash on the line between Montgomery and Miami counties Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. on N. Montgomery County Line Road near the intersections of Haber Road in Clayton and S. Jay Road in Union Township, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center and Miami County dispatch.
Montgomery County dispatchers said that the crash involved two vehicles.
Initial reports said that three people were injured, dispatchers said. Medics did take patients to Miami Valley Hospital, according to dispatch records, but the number of people injured and their conditions is not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
