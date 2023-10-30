Asian ladybeetles, St. Rt. 72 construction, elections official resigns and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Have you seen any multi-colored Asian ladybeetles?

The warm weather this past week brought out the multi-colored Asian ladybeetles (MALB) in droves! On Tuesday, they were hanging around the entrance to our building which is white and orangish stucco. Apparently, they thought this building was their overwintering cave.

I was kind of surprised by the high number that were on the entrance walls. We haven’t had heavy populations in the last few years. I am anxious to see what others in the Miami Valley are experiencing.

At my house, we are seeing more brown marmorated stink bugs (BMSB) than we have ever seen. Because of my location in Clark County, I don’t usually see some of these insect pests for a few years after they hit the Miami Valley. I believe it’s because we are not near a major highway.

Miami County elections official resigns; prosecutor says details coming soon

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections voted Friday to accept the resignation of Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway, who had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1 during an investigation into allegations of issues with procurement of supplies.

Ridgeway’s resignation will be effective Oct. 13, according to a separation agreement, release and waiver document discussed by the elections board in a closed executive session. The agreement was accepted 4-0 and signed by the board members in its following public session.

Ridgeway, a Democrat, has been with the elections staff since fall 2018.

SR 72 construction zone partly reopens to traffic ahead of winter pause

After being closed for a year for a rehabilitation project, crews on Friday started to allow traffic in a single lane on state Route 72 between U.S. 35 and Turnbull Road at Cedarville.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that work will continue through mid-November, but traffic will be able to pass in a single lane with flaggers inside the work zone, as well as with a temporary signal near Straley Road for bridge work.

Starting in mid-November, restrictions will be lifted as work pauses for the winter. Crews will start work again in the spring for final paving.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Teaching was always their connection

Jean and Milt Plunkett knew early on that they wanted to be teachers.

Jean was born and raised on a farm in Millersport and Milt was born in Troy and also raised on a farm. They were destined to meet as young teachers starting their careers.

“There weren’t a lot of opportunities for girls who wanted careers in those days,” said Jean, who graduated from high school in 1961, said. “I knew I didn’t want to be a farmer, I wanted to be a teacher.”

High school football: Regional Quarterfinal pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon, with the better seeded teams set to host second-round games at 7 p.m. Friday. Last Friday in the first round, there were 46 upsets, as the home teams went 178-46 overall.

The OHSAA will begin using neutral sites Nov. 10 in the regional semifinals. The regional finals are Nov. 17, followed by the state semifinals on Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

8 Canton GlenOak (7-4) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

12 Cleveland St. Ignatius (2-8) at 4 Canton McKinley (8-3)

