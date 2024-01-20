At least 1 dead after Friday afternoon shooting in Dayton

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Friday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were at the scene but are not releasing further information at this time, pending notification of kin.
Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 4:35 p.m. at the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A man was shot in the back, dispatch said.
Dispatch added the victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, however, the condition is not yet known. It is also unknown if this is related to the deceased victim.
According to the call log obtained from dispatch, a 911 caller said they saw three men running off. No description of the possible suspects or the direction they went was provided.
The log also said Cambridge Avenue at North Broadway Street were closed at one point.
No additional information is yet available.
