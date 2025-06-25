At least 1 dead, I-70 W closed after car, semi crash

At least one person is dead and westbound Interstate 70 is closed after a crash between a car and a semi truck Wednesday afternoon.
The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed starting at the Ohio 49 exit, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post said that the crash was reported around 2:22 p.m. on the highway just west of Arlington Road.
Dispatchers said that at least one person was confirmed dead, and they did not believe anyone was taken from the scene to the hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
