At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

A two-vehicle crash left at least one person injured in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. at U.S. 35 and Steve Whalen Boulevard, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Injuries were reported, dispatch confirmed. At least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Additional details are not yet available.

The lanes at Smithville Road were closed but have since reopened.

