At least 1 taken to the hospital in Harrison Twp shooting

At least one person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Harrison Twp. Friday morning.

Dispatch logs indicated there were multiple victims, but the exact number was not clear, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional information on injuries was not available.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. near Philadelphia Avenue and Turner Road.

It was not clear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.