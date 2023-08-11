Attorney Douglas Mann and wife sell former Peace Museum site to daughter, son-in-law

Dayton attorney Douglas Mann and his wife Elizabeth Mann have sold the West Monument Avenue building that served as the longtime home of the Dayton International Peace Museum.

The property at 208 W. Monument Avenue was sold for $1,083,700 to Kristin Mann and Aaron Stephenson, a married couple, new Montgomery County real estate records show.

Records give the sale date as Aug. 4.

This is exactly what Douglas Mann said he and wife planned to do when they purchased the site less than two years ago. Readers may recall that Douglas and Elizabeth Mann first purchased the nearly 5,000-square-foot building at 208 W. Monument for $425,000 in October 2021.

At the time, Mr. Mann explained that selling the property to their daughter Kristen and her husband Aaron was what he and his wife intended to do, after restoration work.

“We are restoring the Peace Museum back into a residential house in conjunction with our daughter Kristin, her husband Aaron and our grandson River,” Mr. Mann said in an email to the Dayton Daily News in 2021. “We are putting up an eight-foot fence in the back area, and we hope to display local street artist work there for many years to come.

Mann is an attorney with the Dayton law firm of Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Schultz L.P.A. Beth Mann is president of FLOC (For Love of Children), a Dayton nonprofit organization.

In 2021, the Dayton International Peace Museum moved to a Courthouse Square address downtown, formerly a branch of U.S. Bank, a 4,600 square-feet space lined with street-level windows.

The museum has been billed as America’s only brick-and-mortar peace museum with rotating exhibitions and special programs.

A goal for the new space, which offered room to seat 165 people, was to host events, Kevin Kelly, executive director of the museum, said in 2021.