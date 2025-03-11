Audit finds former fiscal office, sexton owe local cemetery $2K

In a report, the auditor’s office said that the two improper payments totaled $2,100.89 that should be paid back to the cemetery.

Explore onMain fairgrounds redevelopment to kick off with Roundhouse renovation project

The report said that $522.79 of that amount was penalties and interest charges for late payroll withholding submissions to the state and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System. The auditor of state’s office issued a finding for recovery for that money against former fiscal officer Julie Delph and her bonding company Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America.

The rest of the money was attributed to an overpayment when former cemetery sexton Mark Steinecker when he retired.

In the report, the auditor’s office said that when Steinecker retired the cemetery paid out his remaining vacation leave balance. However, the auditor’s office said that Delph used the wrong hourly pay rate to calculate the payout, and so Steinecker was overpaid by $1,578.10.

The auditor of state’s office said that it issued a finding for recovery for that money against Steinecker, Delph and Delph’s bonding company.