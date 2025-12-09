Aurora could return to Ohio Wednesday due to solar eruption

Area residents may be able to see the northern lights when a solar eruption reaches Earth Wednesday morning.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said that on Wednesday a coronal mass ejection will reach the planet.
A coronal mass ejection is when solar material and magnetic fields erupt from the sun, which could cause geomagnetic storms on Earth, disrupting technology and producing auroras.
Strong geomagnetic storms Wednesday could cause the aurora to be visible over many north states, and from the lower Midwest to Oregon from early morning to midday.
The prediction center suggested the public watch their webpage for the latest information.
