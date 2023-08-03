Avelo extends Orlando flights at Dayton airport; traffic steady with room to grow

Avelo, the Dayton International Airport’s newest airline, has extended bookings out through mid-February, which means local residents will continue to have nonstop service to the “theme park capital of the world” for at least six more months.

Avelo recently announced that it is now taking reservations for its twice-weekly flight from Dayton to Orlando International Airport through Feb. 12.

An Avelo spokesperson said the company has seen steady bookings of its flights from Dayton to the popular Florida vacation destination, but higher sales are always welcome and needed. The Orlando route runs on Mondays and Fridays.

Avelo is still considering adding new service and expanding flights to new cities, but first the Orlando route needs be utilized and booked more, said Courtney Goff, communications manager with the company.

“We’re also awaiting new aircraft, so that limits some growth for the time being, but those planes are expected to arrive by end of (the first quarter) next year,” she said.

Avelo had about 1,090 passengers fly out of Dayton in May and April, according to airport data.

The new Orlando service launched in January, and the airline had the most enplanements in March (1,470).