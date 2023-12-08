Avian flu detected twice in Darke County in one week

The avian flu spreads quickly and can be fatal for birds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk for the general public is currently low.

The ODA is urging all farmers and producers in Ohio to review biosecurity practices.

Some best practices include:

Prevent contact with wild birds and waterfowl. Keep birds inside when possible.

Wash hands before and after contact with live poultry.

Keep visitors to a minimum. Only allow those who care for poultry to have contact with them.

Have disposable boot covers and/or disinfectant footbaths for anyone with contact with flocks.

Create a rodent and pest control program.

Use drinking water from a contained supply. Don’t use surface water for drinking or cleaning.

Clean and disinfect tools and equipment before moving them to a new facility.

Check poultry for signs of illness. Monitor egg production and death loss, discoloration and swelling of legs. wattles and combs, labored breathing and reduced feed and/or water consumption.

People should report any signs of illness or unexpected deaths to the Ohio Poultry Association at 614-882-6111 or ODA at 614-728-6220.

Avian flu cannot be transmitted through properly cooked meat or eggs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Products from flocks impacted by avian flu are prohibited from entering the food industry.