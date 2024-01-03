Award-winning Kettering Fairmont Spanish teacher dies at 54

Funeral services are set for a nationally honored, longtime Kettering City Schools Spanish teacher known for classroom creativity and high educational standards.

Amy Suzanne Dunaway-Haney died Sunday, Dec. 31 at age 54. Services are set for Jan. 14-15.

Dunaway-Haney’s life and 32-year teaching career included a longtime connection with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and multiple awards, including from the MDA.

Others included being a 2006 Disney Teaching Award honoree, which celebrates teaching creatively, and the Freida J. Riley National Teaching Award in 2002. Riley was a science and math teacher from Coalwood, W. Va, who, for most of her career, taught while suffering from Hodgkin’s Disease.

Dunaway-Haney attended Kettering schools, then graduated from Vandalia Butler High School and Bowling Green State University. She was “an incredible teacher who has overcome many obstacles in her life,” according to the National Museum of Education website.

The former Kettering Fairmont High School Spanish teacher “had high standards for her students to achieve in the classroom as well as in life,” her obituary states.

Visitation is set from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the MDA, SICSA, Circle Tail or any animal rescue organization. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

