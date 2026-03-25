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Axogen spends $1.7M on another Vandalia site

The entrance to the local Axogen facility. Contributed

The entrance to the local Axogen facility. Contributed
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42 minutes ago
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Biotechnology company Axogen has bought new industrial property in Vandalia for nearly $1.7 million, new Montgomery County property records show.

Axogen Processing Corp. bought the 11,378-square-foot building at 850 Industrial Park Drive for $1.68 million, purchasing it from Puthoff Invesments Limited.

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The Florida surgical products company is already located nearby at 913 Industrial Park Drive.

Montgomery County auditor’s records give a sale date of Monday.

In 2018, Alachua, Fla.-based Axogen invested $5 million into its 75,000-square-foot initial home near the ever-busy interchange of interstates 70 and 75. The company started expanding almost immediately, and by 2021, it was up to 100,000 square feet of space locally.

Axogen Facebook photo.

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Even before that 2018 purchase, however, Axogen was not new to Dayton. The business had been working with and renting space from its then-local partner, the Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services.

Questions about the company’s local plans were sent to Axogen representatives.

In February, the company reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $59.9 million, up 21.3% year-over-year. Its full year revenue increased 20.2% to $225.2 million, the business said.

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Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.