Axogen spends $1.7M on another Vandalia site

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The Florida surgical products company is already located nearby at 913 Industrial Park Drive.

Montgomery County auditor’s records give a sale date of Monday.

In 2018, Alachua, Fla.-based Axogen invested $5 million into its 75,000-square-foot initial home near the ever-busy interchange of interstates 70 and 75. The company started expanding almost immediately, and by 2021, it was up to 100,000 square feet of space locally.

Even before that 2018 purchase, however, Axogen was not new to Dayton. The business had been working with and renting space from its then-local partner, the Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services.

Questions about the company’s local plans were sent to Axogen representatives.

In February, the company reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $59.9 million, up 21.3% year-over-year. Its full year revenue increased 20.2% to $225.2 million, the business said.