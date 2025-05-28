Baby box to be installed at fire station in Springboro

The first newborn surrendered in Ohio happened in December in Lebanon.

Lebanon dispatchers received an alarm at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 2, 2024, from the Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station 41, at 601 N. Broadway Ave., according to the Lebanon Division of Police.

First responders found a newborn girl inside the baby box, and she was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for evaluation. Warren County Children Services was tasked with finding a permanent home for the infant. The agency did not return messages seeking comment on whether the girl was adopted.

Clearcreek Fire Chief Steve Agenbroad said he was glad to see someone in crisis use the baby box, but that the infant surrender in Lebanon is not the reason for the interest in his community.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a few years,” he said.

The Safe Haven Baby Box costs $15,000 plus construction to install the incubator, which is regulated by the Ohio Department of Health, he said.

Clearcreek Twp. Trustees on Tuesday, May 27 approved moving forward with the baby box, with funding to come from donations.

Fundraising efforts have not yet begun because they are waiting for contractor bids, said Jo Huestis, who Agenbroad said has been a liaison between the township and those interesting in the project.

“It would primarily be funded by Springboro community members, churches included, that have expressed interest in supporting the baby box cause,” she said.

Deerfield Twp. in March added a baby box at Station 57 off West U.S. 22. It was the 324rd in the nation and 14th in Ohio.

Other baby boxes in the region include Troy Fire Department Station 11 at 110 E. Canal St. in Miami County and the Greenville Twp. Fire Department, 1401 Sater St. in Darke County.

Ohio’s Safe Haven law, which was enacted in 2001, allows a mother to safely and anonymously surrender their newborn who is unharmed and not older than 30 days without fear of prosecution. Anywhere in Ohio, a parent can relinquish the infant to a medical worker in a hospital, a medical worker at a fire department or other emergency service organization, to a police officer at a law enforcement agency or a baby box.