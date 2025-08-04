Back to school: Sheriff’s office, Harrison Twp. host event to get students ready

“We wanted to come out (and) meet face-to-face with members of the community, to help with school supplies, and to show the community that we’re here for them,” said Alana Ewald, an administrative assistant with the sheriff’s office.

The inaugural event, held at the Harrison Twp. Government Center, was a combined effort led by the MCSO and the township, with donations of supplies and time from dozens of volunteers, according to Ewald.

Ewald first noticed a need for assistance last year while working with the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition. Ewald serves as secretary for the organization, which works to help those impacted by substance abuse and mental health disorders.

“Last year, some of our probationers were needing school supplies for their kids; the coalition donated and I also sent out an email to our various partner organizations, and we received a ton of donations,” Ewald said. “This year, I asked if I could organize an event to reach even more people.”

Along with school supplies, attendees on Sunday could also get identification cards for children, haircuts, and ice cream from Brookville-based What’s the Scoop?, all free of charge.

“My mom always said, ‘Look good, feel good,’ and that’s so true; if you get up in the morning, you know you look good, and you’re ready with all your supplies, it makes a huge difference for kids,” Ewald said.

Several local barbers and hair stylists volunteered their services at the event.

“I wanted to make sure kids had an opportunity to get a haircut before school starts, even if it’s just saving the parents some money that can go to other things they need, it all goes a long way,” Ewald said.

Lonell Floyd was at the giveaway event with his family, including his daughter, Lexus, and nephew, Kare, both of whom attend Northridge schools.

Floyd, who lives nearby, said the event was a big help for his family.

“I had heard about another event like this happening downtown, but we don’t have a car, so when I saw this one was happening, we decided to stop by,” he said. “And since this is so close to where we stay, we didn’t have to figure out transportation, which was good.”

Floyd said he appreciates events that bring the community together.

“We like to see stuff like this happen,” he said. “It helps keep people out of trouble and gives them something to do.”

Ewald said the event also furthers the sheriff’s office’s effort to strengthen ties with residents.

“Making community connections is really important; for the sheriff’s office, the drug-free coalition, and our partners out in the community to let people know we’re here,” she said. “Especially for children, our future leaders, it’s important they know there are people and organizations in our community that are willing to help with whatever they need.”