Backpacks ready? Here’s when school starts across the region

Find calendars, school start dates here.
Students enter Centerville Primary Village South, on the first day of school Wednesday August 17, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

It’s still summer, but the first day of school is just around the corner.

School starts as early as Aug. 4, with most schools opening their doors the week of Aug. 13. Four districts in the region will not ask students to return until after Labor Day.

Here’s when some local schools have start dates, based on their respective websites. Some schools have multiple start dates depending on grade level and most have different start dates for kindergarten and preschool from the rest of the district. Please check the school calendar.

Aug. 4: Liberty High School

Aug. 6: The Greater Dayton School

Aug. 11: Emerson Academies, Greene County Career Center, Miamisburg City Schools, Horizon Science Academy, Northridge Schools, Pathway School of Discovery, Trotwood-Madison City Schools

Aug. 12: Dayton City (staggered start), Dayton Leadership Academies, DECA Prep, Jefferson Twp. Local

Aug. 13: Centerville City, Northmont City, Oakwood City, Greeneview Local, Warren County Career Center (first day for juniors), Bishop Leibold, Dayton Christian School, Dayton Regional STEM School, Gem City Career Prep High School, Hillel Academy of Dayton, Legacy Christian Academy, Richard Allen Prep (staggered start), CJ Middle School, Alter (for freshmen, staggered start), National Trail High School.

Aug. 14: Kettering, King’s Local (staggered start), Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Springboro, Carroll High School, Franklin Schools (staggered start), Mason (staggered start), The Miami Valley School, St. Peter, St. Benedict the Moor, CJ High School, Warren County Career Center (first day for seniors), Eaton High School, Dixie High School

Aug. 18: Beavercreek (staggered start), Huber Heights, Tipp City (staggered start), Fairborn City (staggered start), Carlisle Local, Mother Brunner, Valley View (staggered start)

Aug. 19: Brookville Local, Cedar Cliff Local, Holy Angels, Xenia Community City, Alexandria Montessori

Aug. 20: Troy City, West Carrollton, Covington, Miami East Local, Milton-Union, New Lebanon, Immaculate Conception, Incarnation, St. Albert, St. Christopher, St. Luke, St. Patrick, Summit Academy Community Schools

Aug. 21: Yellow Springs (staggered start), Troy Christian (staggered start), St. Helen

Aug. 25: Bradford, Dominion Academy of Dayton

Aug. 26: Bethel, East Dayton Christian

Aug. 27: Salem Christian Academy, St. Brigid

Sept. 2: Mad River, Vandalia-Butler, Piqua City, Newton Local

