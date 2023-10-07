Ballet to perform in Springboro

The Gem City Ballet will present its Fall Repertory Program on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Stuart Sebastian Performance Space at 20 Commercial Way in Springboro.

This family friendly ballet program includes Act 2 of “The Sleeping Beauty” and a new premiere of Sam Jones’ “Thief of Fire.

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children. Live Streaming Tickets are $10 - $20. All tickets available at Showtix4u.com.

