Bartley gets 4-6 years for robbery, kidnapping at Troy coffee shop

TROY — A Troy man convicted of robbery and kidnapping in a Feb. 14 incident at the Boston Stoker coffee shop in Troy was sentenced Monday to four to six years in prison.

Shawn Bartley, 45, was accused of holding two employees against their will in the robbery. They were not injured physically. Prosecutors said ancillary victims to the incidents were people in the parking lot at the time of the robbery.

An evaluation by a psychologist found Bartley was competent to stand trial and knew the wrongfulness of his actions. He later pleaded guilty to the charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Stacy Wall said Bartley had previously served two prison terms for crimes of violence and had a history of alcohol abuse. He will receive 189 days of credit for time served in the jail on these charges.