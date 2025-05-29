Baseball supporters in Troy push city for new fields amid recurring floods

For Paul Wick, president of Troy Junior Baseball, a flood this spring meant numerous evenings over a month at the fields just to prepare one for a game. Approximately 400 youth are playing in the program, fewer than in the past, he said, adding a few are returning after leaving for other programs. They are coming back because they cannot afford to or are tired of traveling elsewhere for their children to play.

Wick was among those urging the city to include a new complex in an updated city parks plan. “A new baseball complex means opportunities for kids, teamwork, a safe place to play and engage with their peers,” he said.

Grant Westfall of Troy emphasized the baseball community wants to partner with the city on a project. He called for “thoughtful dialogue,” adding, “This is not a sports issue, it is a community issue.”

Westfall also read for council a statement written by his father, county commissioner Wade Westfall, who was unable to attend the meeting. Wade Westfall has been involved in baseball in the community for a number of years. The local baseball community wanted to make presentations before council to show unity, as options are explored, Wade Westfall said after the May 19 presentation.

Voters have been asked before to consider funding for fields, but the fields’ requests have been bundled with other recreation-related projects which Wade Westfall said distracted from the need for the baseball fields. There’s already a location at the nearby Paul G. Duke Park, which sits on higher ground, he said.

“Over the years, the city of Troy has secured millions in grant funding, but not every investment has left a lasting impact on our daily lives. If there was ever a time to prioritize something that truly matters — this is it,” Wade Westfall wrote.

The city did not receive any written request for inclusion of the fields in the parks and recreation master plan update, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

“We had always planned on making them an integral part of the parks master planning process and there are several stakeholders on the various committees related to that project,” he said. “We have been very sensitive to their concerns and have either three or four of their board and/or stakeholders already ‘assigned’ to the master planning process.”

Public engagement will be an important part of the update process, Titterington said. The first event of this process will be held during the Strawberry Festival’s Strawberry Jam on Friday, June 6, from 5-9 p.m. on Prouty Plaza on the Troy Public Square.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com