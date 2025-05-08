BBB offers tips for choosing a summer camp for your child

According to the American Camp Association (ACA), over 26 million children and adults participate in summer camp each year. This includes both overnight and day camps. With millions participating in summer camp each year, it’s important to take the time to choose a camp that fits both your needs and your child’s.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for choosing a summer camp:

● Know your budget and stick to it. There are plenty of summer camps out there for all price ranges.

● Ask family and friends for recommendations.

● Ask your child the types of camp he or she is interested in. There are many different camps out there including both overnight and day camps.

● Determine if your child has a specific interest he or she would like to explore during camp. There are thousands of camps tailored to individual wants and needs.

● Don’t choose a camp duration longer than both you and your child are uncomfortable with.

● Decide how structured you want the program to be. Is your child OK with very little choice throughout the day or does he or she need more structure.

● Ensure the camp has a strong reputation and policies. You should feel comfortable asking questions regarding the camp policies, and the camp should be confident in providing you answers. Read online reviews and look into the company’s website and online presence.

● Consider choosing a camp accredited by the ACA. The ACA accreditation standards take into account health, safety and risk management.

● Ask for a list of references. This can help ensure the camp is a right fit for your child.

● Tour the camp before paying, taking into account the dining, recreational and living facilities. Use this opportunity to meet staff and ask questions.

● Ask about the camp’s safety standards.

● Inquire about medical facilities and emergency procedures. If your child requires daily medication or any other needs, ask how the camp can accommodate them. In addition, ask if the camp provides camper health and accident insurance or whether the parent needs to provide coverage.

● Ask about the staff hiring process and training. Ensure you choose a camp that background checks staff.

● Ask how communication with your camper is handled. Are family visits or communication permitted and how is homesickness handled. Is there a reliable way for your child to get in contact with you should an emergency occur.

● Review contracts carefully. Know what’s included in the camp and understand all costs. See if any activities require additional fees. If something isn’t detailed in the contract, ask before paying.

The BBB can also help with your decision. Visit BBB.org for a list of BBB Accredited Businesses in the industry and Business Profiles for ones you’re interested in. Visit the American Camp Association’s website (https://www.acacamps.org/) to find an ACA accredited camp near you.