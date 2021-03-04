Be a voice of encouragement

In a court of law, words are carefully chosen because of the impact they have on a case’s outcome. Our words also have great impact in our workspaces and homes. Let our words be uplifting to the people around us.

We have the option to offer encouragement in nearly every human interaction – even in situations where it is necessary to give correction. If fact, this tip is best applied when you have to confront someone who is missing the mark.

You may find that your corrections are more carefully followed when the other person understands you appreciate their value and worth.

Adopt a team-building mindset

If you are a leader (and if you’re reading this, you are), treat each interaction as an opportunity to build up the team, one person at a time.

Help teammates see the meaning in their work and value of their contributions. Find daily opportunities to show them you are thankful, and communicate love, trust and pride.

How many times should you do this? One more time. Always one more time.

We all want to belong, and we dearly value that co-worker, leader or family member who helps us see our value to the team.

Pay attention to people

The philosopher Simone Weil said, “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.”

It’s easy to become task-focused and forget to pay attention to the people around us. This is usually the wrong approach, because we rely on the individuals around us to help us complete those necessary tasks.

Rarely, if ever, do we accomplish anything of significance on our own. We would do well to share our attention generously with other people.

These tips are not just for work. We can all strive to uplift our significant other, team-build with neighbors and share attention generously with our children. It’s the right thing to do, and I promise it will make your teams work better.

We all have our own challenges, and we never know all the struggles those around us are going through.

When we invest in each other, we can build a strong team that makes the challenges we see each day just a little bit easier