Be a voice of encouragement

As the wing’s staff judge advocate, I have a front-row seat as people deal with the toughest moments of their lives.
I see victims whose worlds have been upended by crime, family members reckoning with the bad decisions of a loved one, individuals forced to face the hard consequences of their poor choices and Air Force units striving to pick up the pieces. This experience is not unique to my position as a judge advocate general.
Our medical providers, first responders, counselors and so many others could all share accounts of people dealing with hardship. In truth, none of us has to look very far to find people who are struggling.
With that thought in mind, here are three ways we can make life a little easier for each other:
Treat everyone with dignity and respect
In a court of law, words are carefully chosen because of the impact they have on a case’s outcome. Our words also have great impact in our workspaces and homes. Let our words be uplifting to the people around us.
We have the option to offer encouragement in nearly every human interaction – even in situations where it is necessary to give correction. If fact, this tip is best applied when you have to confront someone who is missing the mark.
You may find that your corrections are more carefully followed when the other person understands you appreciate their value and worth.
Adopt a team-building mindset
If you are a leader (and if you’re reading this, you are), treat each interaction as an opportunity to build up the team, one person at a time.
Help teammates see the meaning in their work and value of their contributions. Find daily opportunities to show them you are thankful, and communicate love, trust and pride.
How many times should you do this? One more time. Always one more time.
We all want to belong, and we dearly value that co-worker, leader or family member who helps us see our value to the team.
Pay attention to people
The philosopher Simone Weil said, “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.”
It’s easy to become task-focused and forget to pay attention to the people around us. This is usually the wrong approach, because we rely on the individuals around us to help us complete those necessary tasks.
Rarely, if ever, do we accomplish anything of significance on our own. We would do well to share our attention generously with other people.
These tips are not just for work. We can all strive to uplift our significant other, team-build with neighbors and share attention generously with our children. It’s the right thing to do, and I promise it will make your teams work better.
We all have our own challenges, and we never know all the struggles those around us are going through.
When we invest in each other, we can build a strong team that makes the challenges we see each day just a little bit easier