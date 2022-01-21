Hamburger icon
Beavercreek High placed on lockdown after airsoft gun falls from student’s belongings this afternoon

Local News
By Daniel Susco
13 minutes ago

Beavercreek High School was placed on lockdown this afternoon after an airsoft gun fell out of a students possessions during class

According to a release from Beavercreek City Schools, at about 1:50 p.m., building administrators were told of a situation where a student had an airsoft gun.

ExploreDeceased woman found by Xenia HS student identified

The student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft gun was secured and removed, the district said, while staff and the school resource officer began lockdown procedures.

Beavercreek police were called to investigate, according to the release, and once they determined there was no direct threat to students or staff, the school notified parents of the situation.

Beavercreek Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said in a statement that he was proud of the staff’s actions, adding “The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority and we always take all threats seriously.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

