Beavercreek High placed on lockdown after airsoft gun falls from student’s belongings this afternoon

Beavercreek High School was placed on lockdown this afternoon after an airsoft gun fell out of a students possessions during class
According to a release from Beavercreek City Schools, at about 1:50 p.m., building administrators were told of a situation where a student had an airsoft gun.
The student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft gun was secured and removed, the district said, while staff and the school resource officer began lockdown procedures.
Beavercreek police were called to investigate, according to the release, and once they determined there was no direct threat to students or staff, the school notified parents of the situation.
Beavercreek Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said in a statement that he was proud of the staff’s actions, adding “The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority and we always take all threats seriously.”
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
