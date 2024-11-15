Beavercreek Kroger gas station remains closed after truck fire

A Kroger gas station in Beavercreek remains closed as of Friday night after a truck caught fire at one of the gas pumps Friday morning.
The gas station, located along Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek just east of North Fairfield Road, remained taped off. The ground around it was covered in white-blue fire retardant around 5 p.m. Friday.
The blaze was reported around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Videos and photos shared on social media showed a black truck at one of the pumps had caught fire.
Beavercreek police said they were not investigating the fire, saying there is no foul play suspected.
The Dayton Daily News is working to learn more about this incident.
