Beavercreek man gets probation after being convicted of dozens of child porn charges

Greene County Courthouse. CONTRIBUTED

A Beavercreek man was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of nearly 40 counts of child pornography charges.

What was he sentenced to?

Probation: Judge Adolfo Tornichio sentenced Donald K. Sparklin, 68, to five years of probation, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Sex offender registry: Sparklin is a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Donald Sparklin. Photo courtesy Beavercreek Police Department.

What was he convicted of?

No contest: The court convicted Sparklin of 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and 23 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor after he pleaded no contest in August, according to court records.

What was he accused of?

Explicit images: Police began investigating in early 2023 and discovered Sparklin was distributing sexually explicit images of minors on multiple online platforms, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

