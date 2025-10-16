Beavercreek man gets probation after being convicted of dozens of child porn charges

• Probation: Judge Adolfo Tornichio sentenced Donald K. Sparklin, 68, to five years of probation, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. • Sex offender registry: Sparklin is a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

What was he convicted of?

• No contest: The court convicted Sparklin of 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and 23 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor after he pleaded no contest in August, according to court records.

What was he accused of?