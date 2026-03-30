Beavercreek man sentenced to prison, loses license in crash that killed 2

The judge also suspended Lindsley’s license for the rest of his life.

Lindsley previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in January, according to court documents.

Two additional aggravated vehicular homicide charges were dismissed, as well as one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

On Nov. 22, 2022, Lindsley was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer on U.S. 68 when he hit a 2020 Honda CR-V turning right from Brush Row Road onto U.S. 68, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Chevrolet struck the back left part of the Honda and then crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road, overturning.

The Honda went off the right side of the road and hit multiple mailboxes before returning to the street and going off the left side of the road.

The Honda then hit the Chevrolet, causing it to overturn again.

Lindsley was traveling at an unsafe speed and had a blood-alcohol level of .204, according to the crash report. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

The report also stated Lindsley tested positive for cannabinoids.

The driver of the Honda, 71-year-old James Dominy, and his wife, 66-year-old Margaret Dominy, both of Chesterfield, Virginia, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital where they died from the injuries.

Lindsley was also transported to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.