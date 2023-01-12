Beavercreek police ask for help finding missing man with diabetes

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for public help locating a 59-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
James Love was at the AT&T store at The Greene at 6:28 p.m., and was last seen walking south on East Stroop Road in Kettering, police said.
Love is white, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, wears glasses and has black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jogging pants, black tennis shoes and a gray and black coat.
Love is diabetic and insulin-dependent, police said.
If anyone sees James or knows where he is, police asked them to call Beavercreek police at 937-426-1225, or call their local police department.
