BreakingNews
Beavercreek police seek public’s help in finding 16-year-old girl

Beavercreek police seek public’s help in finding 16-year-old girl

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Beavercreek Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Danielle Merritt was last seen on Tuesday, May 28, on County Line Road, near Indian Ripple Road (that’s near the area of The Greene).

Danielle has brown hair and light-colored eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing black jeans with holes in the knees, a gray tank top, and carrying a mini brown backpack.

Police are asking any members of the public with any information to please contact the Beavercreek Police Department by calling 911 or (937) 426-1225.

In Other News
1
Steak Escape: New cheesesteak restaurant to open in Englewood
2
Owners of Cafe 19 open new breakfast restaurant in Brookville
3
Expanding Henny Penny enjoys sizzling rebound from pandemic
4
Progress Pavilion: The grand Dayton project showcasing the future .....
5
3 new stores open at Dayton Mall

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top