Beavercreek schools gets $2M from Department of Defense to add language courses

Beavercreek High School offers courses in French, Spanish, and German according to their course catalog, as well as American Sign Language.

“The remainder of the school year will be the planning year for the grant, with implementation planned for the fall of 2026,” she said.

This grant will enable Beavercreek City Schools to develop a “comprehensive framework of world language education” for its students, according to the district, with particular attention paid to military-connected children, who sometimes struggle with frequent moves due to their parent’s profession.

This is only the second Department of Defense Education Activity grant to ever be awarded in Ohio - the first also going to Beavercreek City Schools. The district was awarded another $2 million last year for expanding the district’s STEM offerings, some of which has already gone into its new preschool classrooms.

“We are excited to receive this grant funding. It will provide our students access to additional world language supports. This initiative strengthens our commitment to supporting our military families while enriching education for all Beavercreek students,” said Superintendent Paul Otten.

The Department of Defense Education Activity grant program provides funding to schools to meet the academic needs of military children, who often move frequently.

Since 2009, the Department of Defense Education has awarded 709 grants worth more than $830 million to 130 school districts in 39 states. The organization reports that these grants have impacted more than three million students, including over one million military-connected students.

Since 2014, the Beavercreek schools have been awarded over $18.3 million in grant funding.