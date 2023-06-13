Beavercreek schools pick new principals for middle school, two elementaries

The school district said they anticipate hiring Brian Shimko as the new Ankeney Middle School principal, Jonathan Webb as the new Main Elementary principal, and Sarah Chivington as the new Valley Elementary principal.

Shimko has worked in Beavercreek Schools since 2000 and has spent his last eight years as the assistant principal of Ankeney Middle School. He received his principal license from the University of Dayton in 2009. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in business and administration, a Master of Science in educational leadership, and a curriculum, instruction and professional development administrative specialist license.