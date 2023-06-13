Beavercreek schools pick new principals for middle school, two elementaries

Beavercreek City Schools announced three new principals for the 2023-2024 school year.
The school district said they anticipate hiring Brian Shimko as the new Ankeney Middle School principal, Jonathan Webb as the new Main Elementary principal, and Sarah Chivington as the new Valley Elementary principal.
Shimko has worked in Beavercreek Schools since 2000 and has spent his last eight years as the assistant principal of Ankeney Middle School. He received his principal license from the University of Dayton in 2009. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in business and administration, a Master of Science in educational leadership, and a curriculum, instruction and professional development administrative specialist license.
Webb is also a current Beavercreek employee. He has been the Ferguson Hall Freshman School assistant principal since 2018. Webb earned a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2010 from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s in history and education in 2005 from Denison University.
Chivington comes to Beavercreek from Greenon Local Schools and has 20 years of experience in education. She holds a Master of Science degree in educational administration and a Master of Science in elementary reading and literacy.
Superintendent Paul Otten will recommend that the school board approve the hiring of Shimko, Webb, and Chivington during the June regular board meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Once approved, the contracts will go into effect beginning Aug. 1.
The 2022-23 principals of all three schools are staying with Beavercreek schools, but in new administrative roles.
Josh Baker, the current Ankeney Middle School principal, will become high school curriculum supervisor. Main Elementary Principal Sharma Nachlinger will transition to an elementary curriculum supervisor position. Dan Schwieterman, the current principal at Valley Elementary, will move to supervisor of elementary and student supports.
About the Author