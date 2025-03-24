Beavercreek Shell gas station closed for months after 700-gallon fuel leak

A report from the state Fire Marshal indicates 700 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the Shell gas station at the northeast corner of North Fairfield Road and Dayton-Xenia Road.

On December 18, 2024, a Beavercreek resident reported a sheen on water in the Little Beaver Creek, according to the city. Diesel fuel was then found exiting a monitoring well at the Shell gas station.

The fuel flowed across the parking lot and entered the public storm sewer system. The storm sewer from the Shell flows south and eventually empties into Little Beaver Creek near North Fairfield Road according to the city.

Upon discovering the release, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations, or BUSTR, and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department responded.

Since then, the gas station and convenience store have remained closed, diesel fuel tanks at the site have been completely emptied and removed, and gasoline storage tanks have been emptied to mitigate further contamination.

Remediation efforts are ongoing, the city said. The cavity where the diesel storage tank was located will remain open to allow for further excavation to remove any contaminated soil, if necessary.

Because of the location and estimated amount of fuel leaked, the risk to any domestic wells is considered extremely low, the city said, adding that they have received no reports of suspected contamination to wells or drinking water to date.

“Should such a risk arise, we would work with the investigating agencies to ensure residents are informed immediately,” the city said.

BUSTR is the agency spearheading the remediation efforts. They had not responded to Dayton Daily News requests for comment as of Monday.