Beavercreek to hold public meeting on North Fairfield widening today

Right of way acquisition is expected to occur from summer 2023 to summer 2024.

Over the next few years, Beavercreek has a series of road projects planned for North Fairfield Road, as one of the highest-traveled thoroughfares in the city. Other slated improvements include widening between Lawson Drive and Fairwood Drive, a roughly one-mile stretch south of Veterans’ Memorial Park. This project, planned for 2024, involves widening the street from four to five lanes and reconstructing curbs, storm sewers, and sidewalks on either side of the road.

Another project involves reconstructing part of the road near the intersection with Interstate 675, also planned for 2024.

Inflation and rising costs have affected Beavercreek road works over the past several months. Earlier this year, Beavercreek scrapped the major resurfacing project on North Fairfield Road between Commons and Crossing Boulevards near the mall, as rising costs necessitated a delay of the project to 2023.

The city had budgeted $1.3 million for the resurfacing, but the lowest bid received was $2.3 million. By canceling the project along North Fairfield Road, the city used that project’s budget to offset the $1.1 million in overages of four other projects.