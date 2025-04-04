Beavercreek Twp. administrator Rushing now on unpaid leave after OVI arrest

“The situation is fluid and will continue to evolve over the coming days and weeks,” Kretz said. “The trustees are monitoring the information available in the public record closely and consulting with legal counsel regularly to ensure the best interests of Beavercreek Township residents and businesses who will remain at the forefront, while cognizant of the fact that Mr. Rushing has not been convicted by a court of any wrongdoing to date. The trustees are taking this matter very seriously.”

Andy Ehrhart, who has served as Beavercreek Twp.’s community development director, has been appointed as acting township administrator. A township administrator is the equivalent of a city manager — the top official overseeing the day-to-day operations of township government.

Along with the drunken driving charge, Rushing, 30, was cited with speed and marked lane violations after a March 21 traffic stop by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP determined Rushing to be driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 35, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Bodycam footage from the arrest shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer conducting a traffic stop on a red truck, with Rushing in the driver’s seat.

“What are we doing?” the officer asks. “You’re going 100 miles an hour and you’re all over the road.”

When asked how much how much he had to drink, Rushing replied “not much.”

“How much is not much?” the officer asks, to which Rushing repeats, “Not much.”

After the officer conducts a field sobriety test, Rushing is placed under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Rushing’s court date is April 14.

Beavercreek Twp. trustees at first declined to take action against Rushing, saying the incident did not occur during business hours or in a township vehicle, and did not result in any injuries or damage. At the time, Kretz called Rushing “an outstanding employee.”