Beavercreek Twp. trustee censured, asked to resign over intimidation of fire dept. employees

The allegations stem from an incident in which Wallace is alleged to have approached assistant fire chief Christine Hawker, “providing information regarding the upcoming fire chief recruitment selection process,” according to investigative documents read by trustees Friday.

Current Beavercreek Twp. Fire Chief David VandenBos is planning to retire in September.

Wallace then allegedly told Hawker that she was “at a disadvantage because she is gay and a woman,” and offered to “work behind the scenes to make her successful in that process,” documents state. Hawker subsequently became upset, and asked for a meeting with the township’s Human Resources for the next business day.

Later, documents allege, Township Administrator Ryan Rushing became aware Wallace had been in Hawker’s office, and that Wallace had lied about her reason for being there.

“Trustee Wallace then reached out to Chief Hawker and asked her to back up her lie, and threatened Chief Hawker with not helping her in the process if (she) refused,” documents state.

Hawker subsequently reported the incident, sparking an investigation, officials said.

“An elected official’s behavior is casting a cloud over the entire township,” Beavercreek Twp. Trustee Chair Tom Kretz said. “And it’s definitely impacted (Assistant) Chief Hawker’s interest - I’m confident - in being a candidate for next Chief.”

This is the second time this year allegations of bullying and intimidation have been made against Wallace regarding her behavior against township-affiliated individuals. Documents obtained by the Dayton Daily News show a formal complaint had been filed against Wallace in April for coming to the place of employment of a member of the Beavercreek Twp. Zoning Commission and engaging in harassment. In the complaint, Wallace is alleged to have referred to the person as “disgusting” and that their behavior demonstrated “incivility.”

“Frankly, and quite ironically, I feel bullied, intimidated, and harassed by Ms. Wallace’s words and actions. It was completely inappropriate for her to want to come to my place of employment to basically ‘woodshed’ and shame me,” the complaint reads.

Wallace submitted a statement to the other trustees in response to the allegations at the end of July, saying she is seeking treatment for “untreated PTSD and related concerns” from Veterans Affairs.

“I want to extend my heartfelt apologies for intensity of emotions that I displayed in service to our township and its dedicated staff,” Wallace wrote. “My passion for this community has always come from a place of deep commitment and care, and I regret the distress I have caused.”

Wallace has since not returned correspondence from the township, officials said. Wallace was not present at Friday’s meeting.

“There’s an old saying, ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.’ And we’re at that ‘Fool me twice’ point now,” Kretz said.

Prior to the censure vote, Dean called on Wallace to resign, and to have no further contact with township staff or volunteers.

“Her behavior is wildly inappropriate, and her continued service undermines the trust and confidence of staff and the constituents. I think the community deserves transparency and integrity from its leaders who put the good of the public above personal and political interests,” Dean said.

Wallace filed to run for reelection to her seat in November.