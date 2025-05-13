Beavercreek’s Woolpert acquires British aerial mapping firm

The local company said the acquisition, for which terms were not named, gives it greater reach across Europe and North America.

The firm specializes in aerial imaging, lidar, 3D modeling and mapping, with more than 130 employees across the U.K., Ireland, the United States and India.

Woolpert focuses on geospatial services, capturing and processing imagery and lidar data “from mountaintops to the seafloor,” it said in an announcement. With the acquisition, Woolpert can Bluesky’s Mapshop product, a collection of geospatial data for infrastructure and planning needs, the company said.

“Bluesky was an obvious choice to join the Woolpert family of companies, not just for its dedication to geospatial excellence, but also for its commitment to client satisfaction and workplace culture,” Woolpert President and Chief Executive Neil Churman said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to being part of a firm that shares our passion and excitement about geospatial data and analysis, and creating an impact for our clients and communities,” Bluesky CEO Rachel Tidmarsh said.

In March 2024, Woolpert also acquired Murphy Geospatial.

“We see a tremendous complement between the Murphy and Bluesky teams,” Churman said.

Headquartered near the Beavercreek-Kettering municipal border, Woolpert is an architecture, engineering, and geospatial firm with more than 2,500 employees nationwide, about 200 of them in the Dayton area.