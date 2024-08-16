Beavercreek’s Woolpert wins ODOT bridge contracts

The first contract supports ODOT bridge replacement projects on Ohio 772 in a rural area of Huntington Township in Ross County and Ohio 138 near Clarksburg. Woolpert will provide hydrology and hydraulics analyses, bridge structure studies, conceptual maintenance of traffic planning, and floodplain notification services.

Under the second contract, Woolpert will provide field condition surveys, testing, traffic planning, and condition reports to support maintenance repairs on 11 bridges along U.S. 422 in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties.

“ODOT is committed to ensuring that Ohio’s infrastructure is safe, maintained, and well-positioned for the future, and these contracts will help support that mission,” Woolpert Bridge Engineer and Project Manager Tom Less said in a statement. “While Woolpert has expanded its presence and services throughout the U.S. and world, we are always incredibly proud to continue our support for such a long-term, valued client and state that many of us here at Woolpert call home.”

The company said the contract work is underway. Woolpert did not give the value of the contracts.

Ohio planned to invest some $2.8 billion into 950 road and bridge improvement projects across the state, ODOT said this spring, identifying 39 projects classified as “major” with a value above $10 million.

This year’s construction program also includes 176 safety projects and laying nearly 5,700 miles of pavement — enough to “pave a two-lane road from New York City to Los Angeles,” the department said.

Projects will repair or replace 885 bridges in the state, ODOT said earlier this year.

Headquartered near the Beavercreek-Kettering municipal border, Woolpert is an architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with more than 2,500 employees, about 200 of them in the Dayton area.