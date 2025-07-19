Bellbrook latest to propose ban on adult marijuana facilities

“We wanted to wait and see what the final interpretations and rules were from the state,” City Manager Rob Schommer said.

Earlier this year, the Dayton Daily News found that roughly 30 local cities and townships had placed bans or restrictions on adult recreational cannabis sales, including Bellbrook.

“Bellbrook is primarily residential, with limited retail spaces,” Schommer said. “We want to make sure those stay open for the types of industries that serve the main needs of the community.”

A public hearing on the ban will be held at the city council’s next meeting on July 28.

Ohio voters approved State Issue 2 in November 2023, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana statewide. Ohio lawmakers can change the law since it passed as a citizen initiative, rather than a constitutional amendment.

The Ohio House and Senate stalled out prior to the legislature’s summer break on amending the state’s marijuana laws.